How to Watch Closing Ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

The Games have been played, medals have been awarded and history has been made.

The Tokyo Olympics, a two-week global competition played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations during the COVID-19 pandemic, are just about completed.

Over the past 17 days, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominated in the water, Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner stepped up to the mat for Simone Biles, Allyson Felix became the most decorated American Olympian ever on the track, and Americans won gold in men’s basketball, women’s beach volleyball and more.

Now, the Tokyo Olympics gets the grandest of sendoffs with the Closing Ceremony.

Here’s where to watch the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics.

When is the 2021 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

After all 339 medal events have been completed across 41 sports, the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8, at 7 a.m. ET at Olympic Stadium.

Some sports will just be concluding in the hours leading up to the ceremony, including the finals for boxing, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo.

What channel is the 2021 Olympics Closing Ceremony on?

The Closing Ceremony will stream live Aug 8. at 7 a.m. ET on NBCOlympics.com, Peacock and the NBC Sports App. The ceremony will air later that night in primetime on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will be preceded by a “Tokyo Gold” wrap-up show at 7 p.m. ET.

Where can I stream the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

If you’re looking to watch on a mobile device, the ceremony will stream on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

What happens during the Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The pandemic adds some mystery to this year’s Closing Ceremony, which will take place without fans in attendance.

Traditionally, the ceremony includes the parade of flags representing all nations that have participated in the Games, starting with the founding country of Greece and ending with the host nation of Japan.

Olympians march in the Parade of Athletes, but unlike the Opening Ceremony, there is no order as the athletes walk en masse.

During a ceremonial flag handover, the Olympic flag is lowered and the flag of the next host country (France) is raised alongside the flag of the current host (Japan). That is followed by an artistic segment by the next host.

The Games are then declared closed during a speech by the International Olympic Committee President. That declaration will become official with the extinguishing of the Olympic flame.

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. presidential delegation to be in attendance for the ceremony will be led by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, and also include Raymond Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, and Marcia Bernicat, the senior official for economic growth, energy and the environment.