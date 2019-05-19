Clint Bowyer throws punches at Ryan Newman after NASCAR All-Star Race

Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman got into a brawl following the conclusion of the NASCAR All-Star race. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Clint Bowyer ran over to Ryan Newman’s car and threw punches at Newman after the conclusion of Saturday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race.

Clint Bowyer is NOT happy with Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/x2AeNS6ngV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 19, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Newman turned Bowyer on the cool-down lap after he said Bowyer had shown his displeasure with him. Bowyer, in turn, was unhappy about getting turned.

“[Bowyer] chopped me on the front straightaway earlier in the race,” Newman said. “Then after the race, I just tapped him in the back, let him know I didn’t appreciate the way he raced me. Then he body-slammed me, then I hit him back on the back straightaway and he cut across my nose in Turn 3. It doesn’t take much of a man try to fight someone with a helmet on. I think he should be embarrassed by himself.”

Here's what Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer each had to say. pic.twitter.com/4fBuwEZ7zE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 19, 2019

Bowyer said he was unsure why Newman was upset with him.

“It was a damn sure surprise fight,” Bowyer said. “I don’t know what his beef was. I thought he was a lap down. Our day was over, we lost track position there, got sideways and crossed up and basically just biding time there, seeing if something is going to happen there at the end. I thought he was a lap down.

Story continues

“I checked up and he run into my left rear and that’s the last I saw of him. Then after the race, he comes and runs into my back and turns me all around. I pull up next to him and he dumps me in four. Where I come from, you get poked in the nose for that. That’s what he got.”

NASCAR won’t be penalizing either driver. There were no penalties after Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell fought earlier in the season after qualifying at Phoenix.

“We’re going to keep an eye on it,” NASCAR vice president Scott Miller said after the Bowyer-Newman kerfuffle. “We certainly think we’re in a good place with them, but we’ll certainly have to monitor it moving forward with those two.”

Kyle Larson won the race while both Bowyer and Newman finished outside the top 10.

More from Yahoo Sports: