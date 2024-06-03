WATCH: Cliff Rovelto reflects on 32 years as K-State head track coach

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State head track coach Cliff Rovelto has one meet left.

Rovelto will go to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Outdoor Track and field championships with seven of his athletes. It’ll be his last trip with Kansas State Athletics. Rovelto recently announced plans to retire after this season ends.

About a week before leaving for nationals, he sat down with K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt to reflect on his time with the Wildcats.

