Watch: Cliff Omoruyi has two dunks in the opening 13 seconds as Rutgers beats Georgetown

Cliff Omoruyi started the game in impressive fashion, with two dunks in the game’s opening 13 seconds. He set the tone for Rutgers as they beat Georgetown 71-60 in the Gavitt Games.

After losing their season opener to Princeton, Rutgers has now won three straight games. Georgetown drops to 1-2.

Omoruyi finished with eight points and six rebounds in 27 minutes played. He was 4-of-7 on shooting and had four blocks.

This was an important win for Rutgers, albeit against a rebuilding opponent. Georgetown, under head coach Ed Cooley, has pieced together some talented pieces and should be able to contend for the postseason this year. Getting a win against the Hoyas is a good resume builder for Rutgers as well as a confidence booster.

Cliff Omoruyi had two dunks in the opening 13 𝙨𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙨. 🤯 Here’s how it happened. ⤵️ @wizcliff77 x @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/V6dMghnybS — Big Ten Men’s Basketball (@B1GMBBall) November 16, 2023

Sophomore guard Derek Simpson led Rutgers with 15 points. Freshman guard Jamichael Davis, who played 21 minutes, impressed with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting.

They next play Howard on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

