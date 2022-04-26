Watch Cleveland Player Challenge Heckler To Hit Him Before Trash-Throw Incident

Trash talk preceded trash-throwing during a weekend game between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees, video making the rounds on Monday revealed. (Watch it below.)

The clip showed a Yankees fan heckling the Guardians as personnel tended to injured outfielder Steven Kwan in right field at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

“Stay down, boy,” the fan can be heard yelling, although it is unclear whom he is addressing. He then appeared to repeatedly goad the other Guardians outfielders, Oscar Mercado and Myles Straw, to “get mad.”

Straw took the bait and climbed the outfield wall, telling the fan to his face: “Hit me, motherfucker.”

Watch the clip here.

Later, after Straw and Mercado tried to chase down what turned out to be the game-winning hit by the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, fans pelted the two with debris and it kept coming. Even an umpire got hit while trying to intervene.

“Worst fan base on the planet,” Straw said afterward.

Fans at Yankee Stadium throw things at Guardians players after the game ends. pic.twitter.com/1LIv66LfBW — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 23, 2022

The Yankees beefed up security for Sunday’s game.

As of the weekend, no spectators had been disciplined, the New York Post reported. Because the incident unfolded as many were leaving the stadium, identifying the offenders was difficult, the team told the tabloid.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...