It’s the Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons in the final NFL preseason game this Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. This week’s game will also be available for live stream on Peacock.

The Cleveland Browns are 2-0 in the pre-season, with the team’s most recent 17-13 victory coming over the New York Giants last Sunday afternoon. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rested quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, and the majority of the team’s starters for the second consecutive week. QB Case Keenum and WR KhaDarel Hodge led the team in Sunday’s win. Hodge recorded two receptions for 21 yards and registered a special team’s tackle.

The Falcons are coming off their second straight loss of the pre-season after falling 37-17 to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. AJ McCarron, the team’s number two quarterback behind Matt Ryan, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. As of now, the Falcons’ only other quarterback is Feleipe Franks, an undrafted rookie who played at Arkansas last year after transferring from Florida. Franks was 4-of-9 for 46 yards and an interception on Saturday and 2-of-9 for 16 yards in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons are likely to sign another quarterback this week.

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons:

Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

When : Sunday, August 29

Start Time : 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs Atlanta Falcons: Kickoff time, TV Channel, Live Stream info for Sunday’s pre-season game originally appeared on NBCSports.com