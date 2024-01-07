Watch: Clemson WR signee TJ Moore impresses in All-American Bowl

Clemson wide receiver signee T.J. Moore may not be the highest-rated pass-catcher in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but he has the potential to be the best.

Playing in the All-American Bowl on Saturday, Moore had two touchdown grabs and 180 yards on 11 receptions, one of which was an impressive one-handed catch, as Team East came up short against Team West, losing 31-28.

With his performance in Saturday’s game and in drills over the past few days, Moore earned On3’s MVP award for the All-American Bowl week.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Moore is the No. 18 wide receiver prospect and the No. 89 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He officially signed his national letter of intent in December and will arrive at Clemson in the summer.

Check out some of Moore’s highlights from Saturday:

