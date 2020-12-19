Watch: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence connects with Amari Rodgers on 67-yard TD strike

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence missed the first game against Notre Dame due to COVID-19. He didn’t miss Amari Rodgers in the first quarter of the rematch, the ACC Championship game Saturday in Charlotte.

Watch as Lawrence delivers a beautiful pass to Rodgers in stride to give Clemson a 7-3 lead after the PAT.

Lawrence had been picked earlier in the quarter on a deflected pass but was on target with this throw.

Lawrence and Rodgers each graduated on Thursday. On this play, they schooled the Notre Dame defense.

