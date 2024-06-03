Watch as Clemson players, Erik Bakich discuss Tigers’ sweep at Clemson Regional

Clemson is headed to the Super Regional.

The Tigers (44-14 overall) defeated Coastal Carolina, 12-5, Sunday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to win the school’s first NCAA Tournament Regional since 2010.

Clemson totaled 14 hits in the game and got three RBIs atop the lineup from Alden Mathes and Jacob Hinderleider, plus home runs from Cam Cannarella and Jimmy Obertop. Blake Wright had two hits and an RBI, as well.

Ethan Darden started and pitched 4 2/3 solid innings to put the Tigers in a good spot as they built a 6-2 lead midway through the game. After Coastal Carolina (36-25) cut the lead to 6-5 in the top of the eighth, Clemson put the game out of reach a half-inning later by tallying six runs on five hits.

Austin Gordon got the final out of the eighth inning and pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the game.

Afterwards, Hinderleider, Wright and Gordon joined Clemson coach Erik Bakich to discuss Sunday’s victory with reporters. Here’s everything Bakich and the players had to say.

