WATCH: Clemson players discuss win over Syracuse, Senior Night

Tuesday was Senior Night at Littlejohn Coliseum, and three Clemson seniors made sure it was a memorable one for both the team and its fans.

PJ Hall led Clemson scorers with 25 points in the Tigers’ 90-75 takedown of Syracuse in ACC play. Hall had 21 points in the first half and finished 11 of 19 shooting from field.

Joe Girard added 21 points and made four 3-pointers, and Chase Hunter contributed 17.

Jack Clark returned to the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. The NC State transfer played 28 minutes and held Syracuse’s Chris Bell to seven points all night.

The Tigers (21-9 overall, 11-8 conference) played solidly on both sides of the ball in Tuesday’s victory, which moved them one step closer to clinching a double bye in this month’s ACC Tournament. They can do that with a win at Wake Forest Saturday.

Hall, Hunter, Girard, and Ian Schieffelin met with reporters after Tuesday’s game to discuss Senior Night, the win over Syracuse, and more. Here’s a look at everything the players said.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire