Watch: Clemson Football releases an awesome video celebrating Swinney’s all-time Clemson win record

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made history with the Tigers’ huge win over Notre Dame, etching his name in the Clemson record books with win No.166 as the Tigers head coach.

It was an excellent moment for Swinney and the Clemson football program, which has benefited tremendously from having one of the best head coaches in college football for over a decade. The Tigers showed how much they appreciate Swinney by releasing a video on Twitter/X congratulating him on his outstanding accomplishment.

Swinney is a winner, and it’s safe to assume a lot more wins are coming this program’s way! Check out the video below, narrated by Tyler Grisham, Thomas Austin, Tajh Boyd, Deandre McDaniel, and C.J. Spiller.

166 victories and counting. But the memories made along the way? Countless. pic.twitter.com/K5vkMTDtoK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire