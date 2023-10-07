Watch: Clemson Football drops an emotional Homecoming video

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Football program have a huge day ahead: Homecoming.

A college football homecoming game is a cherished tradition, uniting current students and alumni to celebrate school pride and history. This annual event holds immense importance, serving as a nostalgic reunion for graduates and a vibrant display of campus spirit. Beyond the gridiron, it symbolizes the enduring connection between generations, fosters a sense of belonging, and often features parades, tailgates, and other festivities that strengthen the bond between the university and its community. Homecoming games resonate as a testament to the enduring legacy of an institution.

This is no different for Clemson, which has a profound history we have all grown to love or even be a part of. Take a look below at Clemson’s emotional Homecoming video.

