Watch Clemson Football defensive lineman Peter Woods squat 700 pounds

Sometimes, we forget just how freakish of an athlete college football players are. Because they’re 18 to 21-year-old young men, we take what they can do on the field for granted. That’s why every Clemson fan should see the following video of defensive lineman Peter Woods.

Summer workouts are in full swing for Clemson football. And while testing his max on squat, the Tigers’ social media team filmed Woods utilizing his freakish strength. The weight room was filled with hyped-up teammates surrounding them while he slipped underneath the bar, holding a whopping 700 pounds and squatting it almost effortlessly. What’s most impressive about the feat is that Woods is a true Sophomore.

Last season, Woods was responsible for 26 tackles, 13 solo, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He also earned Freshman All-American honors from 247Sports, the FWAA, On3, College Football News, College Football Network, and Pro Football Focus.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire