Watch Clemson coach Erik Bakich, players talk win over Coastal Carolina

For the second straight day, top-seeded Clemson earned a 4-3 victory at the Clemson Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Tigers (43-14 overall) got a go-ahead RBI sacrifice fly from Cam Cannarella in the top of the ninth inning to defeat third-seeded Coastal Carolina (35-24). Cannarella finished with three RBIs, and Jacob Hinderleider had five hits in a perfect 5-for-5 day at the plate.

Coastal Carolina and fourth-seeded High Point will play an elimination game at noon EDT Sunday. The Tigers are scheduled to face the winner of that game at 6 p.m. High Point eliminated second-seeded Vanderbilt at the Clemson Regional on Saturday.

After Saturday’s victory, Cannarella and Hinderleider joined head coach Erik Bakich to meet with reporters. Here’s what Bakich, Cannarella and Hinderleider had to say.

