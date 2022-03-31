Watch: Clemson’s Cade Klubnik celebrates with ClemsonLIFE student

ClemsonLIFE is a program at Clemson University that prepares students with intellectual disabilities for employment and independent living. It has a history of being involved with Athletics, and after Clemson football’s scrimmage on Wednesday, one student shared a touching moment with freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

At the conclusion of the scrimmage, Klubnik made a wager with Alex Eveland, a sophomore ClemsonLIFE student, that if Eveland threw a football into a net on the first try, Klubnik would give him his towel and wristbands.

Eveland not only threw the ball into the net on his first attempt but was also embraced by Klubnik, who displayed visible joy and excitement.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said that he made the freshmen and sophomores remain on the field to interact with the students, but many juniors and seniors also stayed out on the field.

“They all had so much fun,” Swinney said of the interaction between ClemsonLIFE students and his team. “We haven’t done this in three years, and so a lot of these kids haven’t had the chance to do it yet. So, it was just really cool. It was awesome.”

Klubnik, a five-star recruit out of Westlake High School in Austin, TX, has impressed the Tigers’ coaching staff this spring and, with Wednesday’s interaction, already seems to be making an impact on campus.

