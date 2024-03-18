Watch: Clemson basketball reacts to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Brad Brownell and the Clemson Tigers have secured their ticket to the dance, clinching the No. 6 seed in the West Regional for the upcoming 2024 NCAA Tournament.

On Selection Sunday, the Tigers received a pleasant surprise. Despite initial bracket predictions placing them as a No. 7 or No. 8 seed, they surpassed expectations by landing the coveted sixth seed. Their tournament journey kicks off on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, where they’ll take on the No. 11 seed, New Mexico, in the round of 64.

This marks Clemson’s 14th appearance in the tournament, with Brownell leading the charge for the fourth time. Notably, the Tigers made a memorable Sweet 16 run under Brownell’s leadership back in 2018. Although this season has seen its share of ups and downs, there’s no denying the talent on this year’s Clemson roster, arguably the most formidable during Brownell’s tenure.

Watch the Tigers celebrate making the 2024 NCAA Tournament below.

Lots of hard work led to this moment! Can't wait for what is next! pic.twitter.com/DkDpsWs6FH — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 18, 2024

"Enjoy this. This is good stuff fellas. This is the stuff you're gonna remember." – Coach B pic.twitter.com/fkwjA4sLWw — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 18, 2024

