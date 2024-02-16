Watch Clark break NCAA record in opening 2 minutes
Caitlin Clark wastes no time in finding the basket vs. Michigan, scoring a layup and two 3-pointers in just two minutes and 12 seconds to collect her record-breaking points early.
Clark, a 6-foot senior point guard, eclipsed the all-time mark against Michigan in her 126th game.
Caitlin Clark's record-breaking shot could not have been more classically her. She's been doing this for years.
It was records on records for Clark on Thursday in a win over Michigan.
The Hawkeyes guard is just a few shots away from breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time points record.
Clark needs eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.
Clark is more excited than anxious ahead of Iowa's game Thursday. She also hopes the Hawkeyes won't burn a timeout just to celebrate the historic moment.
Caitlin Clark could break the all-time DI women's scoring record on Super Bowl Sunday at Nebraska.
Clark is 65 points behind Kelsey Plum's NCAA Division I women's scoring record.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.
Caitlin Clark is about to become the leading scorer in NCAA women's history, but she has a ways to go to overtake Grace Beyer as women's college basketball's active leading scorer at any level.
