How to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves on Opening Day 2022
The Cincinnati Reds are transitioning, yet again, entering the 2022 season as the club made a series of trades at the start of spring training that reshaped the roster.
And that new roster will get a national spotlight on Opening Day this season.
The Reds will play the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Opening Day and there will be plenty of new faces on the roster for both teams. The Reds lost 2021 All-Star starter Jesse Winker in a trade to Mariners, while Atlanta lost its star first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Atlanta replaced Freeman with All-Star Matt Olson, while the Reds added Tommy Pham to play left field.
The Opening Day game will be a nationally televised game.
Here's what to know about the Reds first game of the season.
Reds vs. Braves on MLB Opening Day 2022
First pitch: 8:08 p.m. at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Who are the Opening Day starters for Reds vs. Braves?
The Reds will start Tyler Mahle on Opening Day. Last season's Opening Day starter, Luis Castillo, will start the season on the injured list, The Braves will start ace Max Fried.
What channel is Reds Opening Day on?
ESPN2 will broadcast the game as part of their Opening Day coverage.
Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the Braves' banner ceremony. The game was originally scheduled for earlier in the day, but ESPN2's broadcast pushed it back.
Here are the announcers for the game:
Karl Ravech (play-by-play)
Eduardo Perez (analysis)
Tim Kurkjian (reporter)
Will Reds Opening Day 2022 be streaming?
Yes. The game will be streamed on any streaming provider who offers ESPN networks, including the network's own app, ESPN+. YouTube TV and Hulu Live also carry ESPN networks.
Will the game be available on Bally Sports Ohio?
No. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN2.
When is the Reds home opener for MLB 2022 season?
The Reds will play the Cleveland Guardians on April 12 at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
Mahle is scheduled to start for the Reds. The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be held before the game.
Bally Sports Ohio will carry Reds games in 2022
The Reds regular TV broadcast for the 2022 season will be on Bally Sports Ohio. The announcers for the 2022 season are:
John Sadak (Play-by-play)
Chris Welsh (analysis)
Barry Larkin (analysis)
Jeff Brantley (analysis)
Jim Day (Reporter)
Does an MLB.TV subscription allow me to stream the Reds?
Yes and no. Opening Day is exclusively being streamed on ESPN2. But moving forward, an MLB.TV subscription would allow fans to stream games unless you live in the Cincinnati television area. Local blackout rules still apply.
Here's what MLB.TV says:
Regular Season Local Blackout: Except for certain MLB regular season and Postseason games as described below or in certain MLB Club home television territories for which MLB may offer in-market subscription services, all live games will be blacked out in each applicable Club's home television territory.
WLW will call Reds Opening Day 2022 on the radio
700 WLW is the home of the Reds on the radio and the station will call the game. Here's the radio team calling Opening Day:
Tommy Thrall (Play-by-play)
Jeff Brantley (analysis)
Here's a list of Cincinnati Reds radio affiliates in Ohio
Athens
WATH 970 AM
WATH 97.1 FM
Cambridge
WILE 97.7 FM
Canton-Massillon
WTIG 990 AM
Celina
WKKI 94.3 FM
Chillicothe
WBEX 1490 AM
WBEX 92.7 FM
Cincinnati
WLW 700 AM
WKFS 94.5 FM
Columbus
WZCB HD2 105.3 FM
Dayton
WING 1410 AM
Findlay
WBVI 96.7 FM
Fostoria
WFOB 1430 AM
WFOB 105.7 FM
Gallipolis
WJEH 93.1 FM
Hillsboro
WSRW 1590 AM
WSRW 101.5 FM
Jackson
WYPC 1330 AM
WYPC 105.3 FM
Lima
WIMA 1150 AM
Marietta
WMOA 1490 AM
WMOA-FM 101.3
Marysville
WQTT 1270 AM
WQTT 96.7 FM
Portsmouth
WNXT 1260 AM
WNXT 95.7 FM
Washington CH
WCHO 1250 AM
Zanesville
WHIZ 1240 AM
WHIZ 102.3 FM
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves on Opening Day 2022: How to watch