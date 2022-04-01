How to watch the Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves on Opening Day 2022

The Cincinnati Reds are transitioning, yet again, entering the 2022 season as the club made a series of trades at the start of spring training that reshaped the roster.

And that new roster will get a national spotlight on Opening Day this season.

The Reds will play the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Opening Day and there will be plenty of new faces on the roster for both teams. The Reds lost 2021 All-Star starter Jesse Winker in a trade to Mariners, while Atlanta lost its star first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Atlanta replaced Freeman with All-Star Matt Olson, while the Reds added Tommy Pham to play left field.

The Opening Day game will be a nationally televised game.

Here's what to know about the Reds first game of the season.

Reds vs. Braves on MLB Opening Day 2022

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Who are the Opening Day starters for Reds vs. Braves?

The Reds will start Tyler Mahle on Opening Day. Last season's Opening Day starter, Luis Castillo, will start the season on the injured list, The Braves will start ace Max Fried.

What channel is Reds Opening Day on?

ESPN2 will broadcast the game as part of their Opening Day coverage.

Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. with the Braves' banner ceremony. The game was originally scheduled for earlier in the day, but ESPN2's broadcast pushed it back.

Here are the announcers for the game:

Karl Ravech (play-by-play)

Eduardo Perez (analysis)

Tim Kurkjian (reporter)

Will Reds Opening Day 2022 be streaming?

Yes. The game will be streamed on any streaming provider who offers ESPN networks, including the network's own app, ESPN+. YouTube TV and Hulu Live also carry ESPN networks.

Will the game be available on Bally Sports Ohio?

No. The game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN2.

When is the Reds home opener for MLB 2022 season?

The Reds will play the Cleveland Guardians on April 12 at Great American Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Mahle is scheduled to start for the Reds. The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will be held before the game.

Bally Sports Ohio will carry Reds games in 2022

The Reds regular TV broadcast for the 2022 season will be on Bally Sports Ohio. The announcers for the 2022 season are:

John Sadak (Play-by-play)

Chris Welsh (analysis)

Barry Larkin (analysis)

Jeff Brantley (analysis)

Jim Day (Reporter)

Does an MLB.TV subscription allow me to stream the Reds?

Yes and no. Opening Day is exclusively being streamed on ESPN2. But moving forward, an MLB.TV subscription would allow fans to stream games unless you live in the Cincinnati television area. Local blackout rules still apply.

Here's what MLB.TV says:

Regular Season Local Blackout: Except for certain MLB regular season and Postseason games as described below or in certain MLB Club home television territories for which MLB may offer in-market subscription services, all live games will be blacked out in each applicable Club's home television territory.

WLW will call Reds Opening Day 2022 on the radio

700 WLW is the home of the Reds on the radio and the station will call the game. Here's the radio team calling Opening Day:

Tommy Thrall (Play-by-play)

Jeff Brantley (analysis)

Here's a list of Cincinnati Reds radio affiliates in Ohio

Athens

WATH 970 AM

WATH 97.1 FM

Cambridge

WILE 97.7 FM

Canton-Massillon

WTIG 990 AM

Celina

WKKI 94.3 FM

Chillicothe

WBEX 1490 AM

WBEX 92.7 FM

Cincinnati

WLW 700 AM

WKFS 94.5 FM

Columbus

WZCB HD2 105.3 FM

Dayton

WING 1410 AM

Findlay

WBVI 96.7 FM

Fostoria

WFOB 1430 AM

WFOB 105.7 FM

Gallipolis

WJEH 93.1 FM

Hillsboro

WSRW 1590 AM

WSRW 101.5 FM

Jackson

WYPC 1330 AM

WYPC 105.3 FM

Lima

WIMA 1150 AM

Marietta

WMOA 1490 AM

WMOA-FM 101.3

Marysville

WQTT 1270 AM

WQTT 96.7 FM

Portsmouth

WNXT 1260 AM

WNXT 95.7 FM

Washington CH

WCHO 1250 AM

Zanesville

WHIZ 1240 AM

WHIZ 102.3 FM

