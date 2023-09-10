How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns this afternoon on CBS

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to visit the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for a jam-packed Sunday football lineup, including the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Cleveland Browns. The afternoon football game will air on CBS today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Browns vs. Bengals showdown? Here’s how to watch the Bengals at Browns game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bengals at Browns game:

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

What channel is the Bengals vs. Browns game on?

Sunday afternoon's Bengals and Browns game will air on CBS. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on CBS. If you don't have access to live TV or CBS, here's what we recommend to watch the Bengals at Browns game this Sunday:

Where to stream the Bengals vs. Browns game?

(Photo: Paramount) Stream NFL on CBS Paramount+ Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL games on BCS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the NFL preseason and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Plus, just in time for football season, you can get half-off an annual Paramount+ plan when you pay for the full year up front. That’s just $2.50 per month for the Essential tier or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME! $3 at Paramount+

Sunday football schedule this week

The Bengals at Browns game isn't the only one to catch this weekend. There are 14 football games to watch this Sunday. Here's the Sunday football schedule, plus where to watch Sunday football games.

Sunday, September 10:

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

(Photo: Hulu) Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $70 at Hulu

(Fubo) Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $75 at Fubo

(Photo: NFL) Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile NFL+ A basic $6.99 per month (or $40 annually) NFL+ subscription will get you live local and primetime regular and post-season NFL games exclusively on your phone or tablet, plus live audio for every game of the season across supported devices and access to NFL Network, which will air eight live games in the 2023 season. NFL+ Premium, while a little pricier at $14.99 per month (or $80 annually) also includes access to NFL RedZone, plus full and condensed replays of every game across supported devices. NFL+ also offers a 7-day free trial. $7 at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

