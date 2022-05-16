WATCH: Cincinnati Bengals tweet out first look of Daxton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Dax Hill with the 31st pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Hill is projected to play safety at the next level, but as Michigan fans know, Hill can play in a variety of roles. The Swiss-Army knife had big plays with the Wolverines lined up at safety, nickel, or cornerback. The former five-star recruit made some explosive plays coming off the outside in rush situations as well — the Bengals got the real deal with Hill. The Bengals secondary should be pretty stout now that Hill will team up with All-Pro Jessie Bates.

The Bengals announced that Hill will wear jersey No. 23 with the Bengals on Sunday. The AFC champions tweeted out a few videos of players working out and training during their offseason training camps, and one of the videos was of the Bengals’ first-round selection.

The Bengals and Dax Hill open up play on September 11th against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium.

