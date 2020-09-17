How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL this season without cable, season preview

The NFL returned last weekend and will continue this weekend with NFL Week 2. If you recently cut cable or are looking for a way to watch your Cincinnati Bengals this season, you’ve come to the right place.
You don’t want to miss any of the action this year, below is all your tune-in information for this week and 2020 season!
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
- When: Thursday, September 17
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and NFL
fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.
fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.
*Regional Restrictions Apply*
Cincinnati Bengals 2020 Schedule
Sept. 13: Chargers 16, Bengals 13
Sept. 17: at Cleveland Browns, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
Sept. 27: at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 11: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 18: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., Fox
Oct. 25: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 1: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Fox
Nov. 22: at Washington, 1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 29: vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Dec. 6: at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 13: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Dec. 21: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 27: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Jan. 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
NFL Odds and Betting Lines
NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns (-6)
To Win the Superbowl: +15000
Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.
