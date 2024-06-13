WATCH: Cincinnati Bearcats football high on returning offensive line

Does the NCAA's settlement actually affect the haves and have-nots in college football? | College Football Enquirer

<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel and senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger are joined by Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the effects of the NCAA's settlement on the competitive balance in college football. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>