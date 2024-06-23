Watch: Chukwueze takes part in All Stars Championship in Nigeria and assist brother

A video has gone viral online on social media showing Samuel Chukwueze playing on a dusty pitch in an AC Milan shirt, and now some background has emerged.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport report, Chukwueze has been organising a tournament called the All Stars Championship for three years in Umuahia, his hometown. It is played in a school with real shirts and kits, which Samuel either gets from the clubs or pays for himself.

That is why in the clip below you will see Milan, PSG, Juventus and Villarreal sharing the pitch. The tournament lasts for a week and will end tomorrow. Chukwueze plays with a strange number 11 shirt (at Milan it belongs to Pulisic, while he uses 21) and in the last match he scored the goal to make it 2-2 against Ucha FC.

Naturally everything has charitable purposes: Samu, together with trusted people, organises the tournament for the local community, to which he tries to lend a hand. Last year, a great special friend of his also showed up for the final of the tournament: Victor Osimhen.

The clip below shows him setting up a goal for his little brother Eze too, meaning there is even a family link within the game.