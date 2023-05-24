Watch: Chucky Hepburn sophomore season highlights

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball season may not have gone to plan, but Chucky Hepburn took a step forward in year two as the team’s starting point guard. His highlight reel for this sophomore season was released Wednesday.

Hepburn averaged 12.2 points, 2.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 37.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from deep. Although the Badgers failed to make the NCAA Tournament, they did participate in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), losing to North Texas in the semifinals.

He will now enter his third season as the starting point guard in Madison, returning to a roster that will have all five of their starters from the 2022-2023 season on top of three incoming recruits in forward Gus Yalden, forward Nolan Winter and guard John Blackwell.

