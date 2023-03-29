WATCH: Chucky Hepburn lit it up in the first half vs North Texas

While it wasn’t the ending Wisconsin basketball wanted in a 56-54 loss to North Texas, starting point guard Chucky Hepburn did a little bit of everything for the Badgers.

The Wisconsin point guard had 15 first-half points while going a five-for-five from distance in the loss. The Badgers’ guard to a massive step forward with his perimeter shot this season, improving from just under 35% to nearly 40% from distance over year one to year two.

As a junior, the Nebraska native will be one of the essential pieces of the Wisconsin roster as the Badgers look to get back to the NCAA Tournament.

Check out part of Hepburn’s hot start in Vegas:

