WATCH: Chucky Hepburn and A.J. Storr team up for the dunk of the year

We might’ve just gotten Wisconsin’s play of the year and it’s only January 2.

The No. 21-ranked Badgers handled business against Iowa 83-72 tonight, improving to 10-3 on the season and 2-0 in Big Ten play.

The win came thanks in part to a late run which was ignited by a dunk we haven’t seen the likes of in a long time in Madison. It started with Chucky Hepburn leading a fast break opportunity, before he tossed the ball off the glass for Storr to come in and finish.

It felt like a Dwayne-Wade-to-LeBron-James highlight play. But instead at the Kohl Center.

Storr might have a chance to top this highlight sometime later in the season. But right now, this is the play of the 2023-24 season:

AIR J STORR 😳 pic.twitter.com/RRkU5piQ7n — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 3, 2024

Storr finished with 16 points on 7/13 shooting, Tyler Wahl scored 19 on 11/13 from the free throw line and Cbucky Hepburn filled the stat sheet with four points, two steals, two assists and two rebounds.

Wisconsin is tied atop the Big Ten with Illinois and Indiana. The team’s next contest comes Saturday at home against Nebraska.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire