WATCH: Chuba Hubbard reaches for TD, gives Panthers 17-0 lead on Seahawks

We had to check our calendar for the year before we typed this.

Nonetheless . . . the Carolina Panthers offense cannot be stopped!

Week 14’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks has begun with three scores off three touches for interim head coach Steve Wilks, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and the rest of the crew. And the third has come courtesy of some old-fashioned, smash-mouth football.

Already up 10-0—thanks to a 47-yard field goal from Eddy Piñeiro and the first career touchdown for wide receiver Shi Smith—the Panthers set up shop at their own 26-yard line with 4:27 left in the first quarter. From there, they’d embark on an almost seven-minute, 12-play, 74-yard scoring drive—one that ended with a reach (and six points) from running back Chuba Hubbard.

At the time of the touchdown, the Panthers racked up 16 rushing attempts for 62 yards. The offense, as a whole, converted on four of their five third-down tries.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire