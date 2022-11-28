WATCH: Christian Watson catches 63-yard TD from Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers is out with an injury, but it looks like the Green Bay Packers offense is in good hands with backup Jordan Love.

The 2020 first-round pick entered the game early in the fourth quarter, and promptly threw a dart over the middle to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson, who raced 63 yards for a touchdown.

The score brought the Packers within a touchdown of the Philadelphia Eagles, with plenty of time to keep mounting an improbable comeback against the team with the NFL’s best record.

That’s now six touchdown catches in the last three games for Watson, who struggled with multiple injuries earlier in the season, but has been dominant now that he’s at full strength.

If Rodgers is forced to miss any kind of extended time, it looks like the offense shouldn’t miss a beat with Love behind center.

