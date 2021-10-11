WATCH: Christian Vazquez hits walk-off home run for Red Sox in Game 3 of ALDS

WATCH: Vazquez smacks walk-off homer vs. Rays in 13th inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Catcher Christian Vazquez hit only six home runs for the Boston Red Sox in the regular season and hadn't gone deep since Sept. 1.

Some might say he was due, then, that he was due to go yard.

Vazquez, who entered the game as a pinch hitter for Kevin Plawecki in the sixth inning, ended the game seven innings later with a two-run walk-off home run to give Boston a 6-4 win over Tampa and more importantly, a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series.

It was the first extra-base hit for Vazquez in the postseason and just the second home run of his postseason career over 56 at-bats.

Boston will attempt to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2018 Monday at 7:07 p.m. back at Fenway Park.