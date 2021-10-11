WATCH: Christian Vazquez hits walk-off home run for Red Sox in Game 3 of ALDS
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
WATCH: Vazquez smacks walk-off homer vs. Rays in 13th inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Catcher Christian Vazquez hit only six home runs for the Boston Red Sox in the regular season and hadn't gone deep since Sept. 1.
Some might say he was due, then, that he was due to go yard.
Vazquez, who entered the game as a pinch hitter for Kevin Plawecki in the sixth inning, ended the game seven innings later with a two-run walk-off home run to give Boston a 6-4 win over Tampa and more importantly, a 2-1 lead in the American League Division Series.
THE @RedSox WIN IT!!! #Walkoff pic.twitter.com/PhFpqIiT5K
— MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2021
It was the first extra-base hit for Vazquez in the postseason and just the second home run of his postseason career over 56 at-bats.
Watch Schwarber's hilarious celebration after routine play at first
Boston will attempt to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2018 Monday at 7:07 p.m. back at Fenway Park.