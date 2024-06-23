WATCH: Christian Pulisic goal puts USMNT ahead 3 minutes into Copa America opener

The USMNT needed less than three minutes to find the back of the net and open their Copa America 2024 campaign in real style, courtesy of Christian Pulisic.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Bolivia LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights ]

It was a fast and furious start down at Bolivia's end of the field as the USMNT threatened twice in the opening two minutes, and again in the next. It was that third foray forward that resulted in an audacious strike by Pulisic, who started the sequence with a short corner to Tim Weah before charging into the penalty and receiving the return ball. Pulisic found the yard of space and the angle he needed, and uncorked a right-footed curler inside the far post and just under the crossbar.

That makes 30 USMNT goals for Pulisic, who joins Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan (57 each), Jozy Altidore (42), Eric Wynalda (34 and Brian McBride (30) as the six players to reach the mark in the red, white and blue.

Not a bad start for the USMNT, with the eyes and expectations of the nation firmly fixed on them this summer.

VIDEO - Christian Pulisic’s stunning strike puts USMNT ahead in Copa America opener

PULISIC WHAT A GOAL



WHAT A START FOR THE @USMNT pic.twitter.com/PaXw3NleF3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2024