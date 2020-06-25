Watch Christian Pulisic goal that gave Liverpool Premier League title

Christian Pulisic is a Blue, but he might never need to buy a drink in the Red part of Merseyside.

The American star scored Chelsea's first goal in a 2-1 win over Manchester City on Thursday, and City could never fully erase the early deficit. Pulisic's goal, then, ensured Liverpool's first-ever Premier League title.

City defender Benjamin Mendy gave the ball away in midfield, and Pulisic sped past Mendy and Ilkay Gundogan to score his seventh Premier League goal this season.

Liverpool, who had not won a top-flight English title since 1990, needed City to drop points against Chelsea in order to bring the Premier League trophy to Merseyside for the first time. Kevin De Bruyne equalized for City with a stunning free kick early in the second half, but Willian set the Sky Blues back even further with a 78th-minute penalty.

Pulisic's second goal in as many matches during Project Restart put City in a hole, and it also allowed Pulisic to match a milestone that only two Americans had previously reached in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old's seventh tally of his first Premier League season probably won't be his most memorable, but it just might be for Liverpool supporters.

