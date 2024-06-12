WATCH: Christian Pulisic drills low free kick past Alisson to equalize for USMNT vs Brazil

The United States men's national team responded with vigor to Brazil's early goal in Wednesday's friendly in Orlando, and it's no surprise who did the talking.

Christian Pulisic drew a 26th-minute free kick outside the 18 and snapped a low free kick through the wall to beat Liverpool star Alisson Becker and restore level terms after Rodrygo opened the scoring for the visiting Selecao after 17 minutes.

The 25-year-old Pulisic is coming off his best season as a pro, scoring 16 times with 10 assists in over 3,600 minutes for AC Milan.

The minutes part is especially impressive, as Pulisic had struggled for health since leaving Borussia Dortmund for Chelsea.

Pulisic drew the free kick with a mazy run that was stopped short of a shot by a sliding challenge. The Yanks are very much in this despite early struggles at Exploria Stadium in Florida.

Christian Pulisic goal vs Brazil (video): USMNT star equalizes