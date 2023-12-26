Watch: Christian McCaffrey makes MVP case on big TD drive vs. Ravens

While much of the chatter around the San Francisco 49ers’ highly-anticipated Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens has been around Brock Purdy and Lamar Jackson’s competition for MVP, Christian McCaffrey stamped his place in the conversation on Christmas Day.

The 49ers’ running back capped off a long drive with a tough 3-yard touchdown run against the Ravens. While McCaffrey’s touchdown run was short, the Stanford Cardinal product carried a heavy load on the drive to the end zone. On a six-play, 67-yard drive, McCaffrey ran the ball five times for 65 yards. McCaffrey blitzed to a 39-yard behind a clutch block from Deebo Samuel.

