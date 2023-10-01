Watch: Christian McCaffrey hurdles defender for must-see TD run vs. Cardinals

Christian McCaffrey is in his bag early against the Arizona Cardinals.

After scoring on the first drive of the game to register his 13th consecutive game with a touchdown, McCaffrey went right back to work on the second drive with a little mus-see razzle dazzle.

As the 49ers moved cruised down the field in the first quarter, McCaffrey cracked off his second touchdown run of the day following a crafty hurdle. On his way to the end zone. the former Stanford star back leaped over Cardinals corner Kei’Trel Clark with a must-see hurdle on the way to his second touchdown run of the day.

Behind McCaffrey’s second score, the 49ers grabbed a commanding 14-0 lead early against their division rival.

Via @NFL on Twitter:

https://x.com/NFL/status/1708586958778441952?s=20

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire