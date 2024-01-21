Watch: Christian McCaffrey breaks 39-yard TD run vs. Packers
After a touchdown from Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers needed a spark on offense to strike back in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Christian McCaffrey answered the bell.
The unanimous All-Pro rusher ripped off a much-needed 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Packers. With McCaffrey’s touchdown run, the 49ers stole the lead back against the Packers, 14-13.
