Advertisement

Watch: Christian McCaffrey breaks 39-yard TD run vs. Packers

Tommy Call
·1 min read

After a touchdown from Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers needed a spark on offense to strike back in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Christian McCaffrey answered the bell.

The unanimous All-Pro rusher ripped off a much-needed 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Packers. With McCaffrey’s touchdown run, the 49ers stole the lead back against the Packers, 14-13.

Via @49ers on Twitter:

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire