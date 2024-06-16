WATCH: Christian Eriksen scores Denmark's opening goal at EURO 2024

Three years and four days after suffering a cardiac arrest in front of the entire world at EURO 2020, Christian Eriksen has completed the ultimate comeback and scored Denmark's first goal at the 2024 European Championship on Sunday.

Eriksen made a darting run into the penalty area as teammate Jonas Wind flicked a back-heel pass into Eriksen's path. One touch off the chest, a bounce off the ground and Eriksen struck the ball just inside the far post as the crowd in Stuttgart, Germany, erupted into joyous celebrations on all four corners and sides. A truly special moment that very few of us will ever forget.

WHAT A MOMENT, UNBELIEVABLE! ❤️



Who else than Christian Eriksen!? pic.twitter.com/LLiW3hQRmq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2024

This is what dreams are made of ❤️



After suffering a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen opens up the scoring for Denmark at EURO 2024 pic.twitter.com/8fjnoRoSzp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2024

Three years after the incident, the severity of Eriksen's medical situation is no less chilling now than it was in the seconds, minutes and hours that immediately followed.

He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest. How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defibrillator. That is quite fast. How close were we? I don’t know.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen