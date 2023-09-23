Watch: Christian Dremel takes it to the (‘Big’) house for Rutgers football

Christian Dremel staked Rutgers football to an early lead over No. 2 Michigan, with the Scarlet Knights wide receiver going 69 yards for a touchdown.

It is now consecutive games where Dremel has scored a touchdown for Rutgers, who had a five-yard touchdown catch the week before in a win over Virginia Tech.

For Rutgers, it was a strong start as they went 75 yards on three plays on their opening drive of the game.

Rutgers went into halftime down 14-7 with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt going 5-of-6 for 99 yards with a touchdown. Wimsatt also had 25 rushing yards on four attempts.

It was a nicely thrown ball from Wimsatt on a well-run slant route by Dremel. He then proceeded to showcase some major speed to get into the endzoneL

WHAT A START FOR @RFootball 🙌@ChristianDremel takes it 69 yards to take an early lead over Michigan! 😤 pic.twitter.com/hwdHkhW2EZ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Rutgers started the season 3-0 (1-0 Big Ten) with Power Five wins over Northwestern and Virginia Tech last week. For Michigan, this weekend is not only their first Power Five opponent of the year, but also their Big Ten opener.

