Watch: Chris Spielman gets inducted into the Pride of the Lions

There was one bright spot to the Detroit Lions in their Week 8 humiliating loss to the Eagles. At halftime, the team proudly and gracefully inducted linebacker Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions.

Spielman is the 19th member of the Lions’ version of the ring of honor. He is the team’s all-time leading tackler, leading the entire NFL over the eight-year span he spent in Detroit (1988-1995) and earning four Pro Bowl nods and one first-team All-Pro (1991).

Now a special assistant to owner Sheila Ford Hamp, Spielman got a warm reception from the otherwise frustrated crowd. The Lions were kind enough to post the video of the presentation, which featured Spielman’s teammate Barry Sanders doing the induction honor.