Watch: Chris Shula mic’d up for first week of OTAs as Rams defensive coordinator

After Raheem Morris was hired by the Atlanta Falcons as their new head coach, the Los Angeles Rams stayed in-house when it came to finding his replacement. They did interview outside candidates, but they ultimately landed on Chris Shula as their defensive coordinator. He’s in his first offseason as the team’s DC and he’s bringing the same energy that both Morris and Brandon Staley brought before him.

Shula was mic’d up for the Rams’ first week of OTAs, which showed a little bit of his coaching style on the field. Sean McVay and the front office think highly of Shula, the grandson of legendary coach Don Shula, and it’s easy to see why.

Take a look at the mic’d up video below.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire