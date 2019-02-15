Watch: Chris Sale's son takes to the mound at Red Sox spring training originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

From kids taking over press conferences, to David Price reportedly changing his jersey number to 10 due to his son "X," there's no doubt that Red Sox players' kids play a large part in their lives.

On Friday it was a different Red Sox pitcher whose son stole the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At spring training in Fort Myers on Friday, Chris Sale's son took to the mound next to his dad.

While he probably couldn't quite reach the plate, with enough practice, he may well be able to fire the ball like his dad in a few years.

Watch:

Chris Sale's son joins him on the mound at Red Sox spring training pic.twitter.com/xIi01KixKg — NESN (@NESN) February 15, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.