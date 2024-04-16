Watch: Chris Paul and Klay Thompson enjoy time on Klay’s boat

On Sunday (April 14), the Golden State Warriors closed out their regular season with a win over the Utah Jazz. Ahead of the game, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul were enjoying some rest and relaxation on the water as they made use of Thompson’s boat.

In a video posted to Instagram, Paul can be seen driving Thompson’s boat with some instruction from the veteran sharpshooter. The pair were clearly enjoying the day and finding ways to keep their minds off the impending play-in tournament that will undoubtedly define how we view the Warriors’ season.

Paul has been a welcomed addition to the Warriors rotation this season. He’s slotted in seamlessly with the team’s veteran core, and will undoubtedly have a big role to play when Golden State faces the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (April 16), whether he has a shot at winning a championship this season will remain to be seen.

You can watch the full clip of Thompson and Paul enjoying some time in nature by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire