WATCH: Chris Paul calls out 'privileged' fan at Celtics-Thunder game

A memo to NBA fans: If you heckle Chris Paul, be prepared for the consequences.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin, the Oklahoma City Thunder guard didn't like something a fan sitting courtside at TD Garden said to him early in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.

So, Paul called the fan out.

Chris Paul took offense to something a teenage kid sitting courtside yelled at him. CP called him privileged. And then during the free throws CP came back and introduced himself before repeatedly telling the kid to put some respect on his name. Well said. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) March 8, 2020

After calling the young fan "privileged," Paul went back to shake the teenager's hand and give him a little piece of his mind.

Here's video of that exchange, as aired on NBC Sports Boston:

All things considered, Paul handled this pretty well by shaking the kid's hand and calmly making his point rather than escalating the situation.

As for the "privileged" kid: He got to shake Chris Paul's hand (even if his friend wasn't so lucky) and might think twice about heckling opposing players in the future.

The Thunder also left the Garden with a 105-104 win thanks in large part to Paul, who helped force a Kemba Walker turnover that led to Dennis Schroder's go-ahead layup and then locked up Jayson Tatum on Boston's final possession.

Sounds like he got his message across.

