WATCH: Chris Olave catches red-zone touchdown pass vs. Bears

This is something we’ve been looking for: a Derek Carr touchdown pass in the red zone — going to Chris Olave. Both players have struggled to get on the same page in recent weeks, so this was a breath of fresh air for a New Orleans Saints offense that needed it.

Carr caught just his second touchdown pass this season late in the first quarter during Sunday’s game with the Chicago Bears. He and Carr have struggled to get in stride this season after building a lot of momentum over the summer, but this play put both their talents on display. Carr threw a great football under pressure, putting it where only Olave could reach it, and Olave secured it cleanly before going to the ground, making sure to fall forward into the end zone. It was a great play on both parts, and it’s something the Saints need to achieve more often.

