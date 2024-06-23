Watch: Chris Jordan takes four wickets in five balls at T20 World Cup – here’s how he did it

Chris Jordan produced a brilliant 19th over to limit the US to 115 - Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

Chris Jordan spent his first 16 years in Barbados. Returning to his old home, Jordan delivered a historic over for England in their Twenty20 World Cup match against the United States; in fact, it was so perfect that he only needed five balls.

Ball one: Corey Anderson c Brook b Jordan 29

Jordan could not quite locate the yorker, the delivery that has underpinned his fine career as a death bowler in T20. Instead, he produced a low full toss, which Corey Anderson mistimed, picking out Harry Brook at long on.

Ball two: Dot

USA number nine Ali Khan swung at a length ball just outside his off stump. It missed his edge, and the off stump.

Ball three: Ali Khan b Jordan 0

A similar delivery to the previous ball – only, this time, Jordan found more seam movement. Too quick and too good for Khan, the ball thudded into his stumps.

Ball four: Nosthush Kenjige lbw b Jordan 0

Jordan saw no need to change his template, once again bowling a full length and tailing the ball back into the right-hander. The only difference in this delivery was that Nosthush Kenjige at least managed to get his leg in the way of the ball. It was a simple lbw decision; Kenjige’s review was merely perfunctory before walking off for a golden duck.

Ball five: Saurabh Netravalkar b Jordan 0

A similar delivery – full but short of yorker length – which jagged back into the batsman. Netravalkar had no riposte; his middle stump lay in a mess on the floor. Jordan was delirious as he celebrated his hat-trick, engulfed by the entire England side.

CHRIS JORDAN. 🤯🤩



W O W W W pic.twitter.com/2CMVkTqZO7 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 23, 2024

Jordan is normally overshadowed by his brilliant friend, another Barbados-born quick bowler. Not this time. After Jordan’s hat-trick, an ecstatic Jofra Archer lifted Jordan off his feet.

The recall of Jordan to the squad was among England’s most debated selection decisions in the T20 World Cup.

After playing against Scotland and Australia at the start of the tournament, Jordan was dropped, recalled to play Namibia and then dropped again. His stunning feat of death bowling – four wickets in five balls, to end with 5-10 and put England on track for a semi-final berth – illustrated why, at a crunch time in the tournament, England turned to him again.

“It is an unbelievable feeling,” said Jordan. “To do it at a special place like this is always nice.

“I’ve been on a hat-trick a couple of times before but got it wrong so I’m just glad I was able to do it.”

Yet Jordan might be able to celebrate an even more memorable moment in his home island by the end of next week. Two years ago, Jordan lifted the T20 World Cup at one of the cathedrals of cricket, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. On Saturday, he could help England regain their crown at another of the game’s greatest venues, the Kensington Oval.

