WATCH: Chris Godwin’s top plays from 2021

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed arguably the biggest steal of the entire 2019 NFL draft when they grabbed wide receiver Chris Godwin out of Penn State in the third round.

Godwin quickly established himself as one of the most complete pass-catchers in the NFL, and has become the focal point of Tampa Bay’s passing game.

Even though his 2021 campaign was cut short by a season-ending knee injury in Week 15, Godwin still made a huge impact on the Bucs last season, and he was rewarded with a three-year contract extension back in March.

Check out all of Godwin’s best plays from last season:

