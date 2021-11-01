WATCH: Chris Godwin’s scores game’s first touchdown vs Saints

It is always great to see former Penn State players do well in the NFL, especially when they put on a big show on the national stage at the next level. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the New Orleans Saints in a big battle in the NFC South from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and former Nittany Lion wide receiver Chris Godwin played a key role for the Bucs, even if the Saints did prevail in the end.

Tom Brady would connect with Godwin for the game’s first touchdown, as they have done a handful of times this season. Godwin caught the ball over the middle and had to find his way to the endzone through some Saints defenders. On this attempt, Godwin came out on top.