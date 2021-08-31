WATCH: Chris Godwin offers advice to players being cut by NFL teams

This is a stressful time for a number of professional football players in the NFL, both young and old. NFL franchises are making roster cuts to trim down to 53 players for the start of the 2021 NFL season, leading to some difficult decisions and tough results to take for a wide range of players.

It’s not easy finding out you won’t be a part of an NFL roster, but there are always players looking to lend their words of encouragement and advice to those who need it. Former Penn State wide receiver and Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Godwin is among those lending his advice to those ending up on the wrong side of the roster cuts.

Former Penn State safety Lamont Wade was among the players being released by an NFL franchise in recent days. Wade was an undrafted free agent, suggesting he was a slight longshot to make the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh anyway. But hopefully, Wade and others will take the advice offered by Godwin.

