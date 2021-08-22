Watch: Chris Garrett had Aaron Donald, Rams sideline hyped after strip-sack

Chris Garrett is attempting to make the Rams’ 53-man roster as a rookie after being drafted in the seventh round out of Concordia University. It’s not an easy task for him, coming from Division II and playing his last game in 2019, but Garrett is on his way to potentially carving out a role in L.A.

The rookie stood out in a big way against the Raiders, particularly in the second quarter when he had a sack and a half, a tackle for a loss and a tipped pass on one drive alone. This play to end the drive had the Rams sideline pumped after Garrett knocked the ball loose to force the fumble and get the defense off the field.

When Aaron Donald, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Leonard Floyd are this excited after a play, you know it was a standout one. Garrett looks every bit like a player who belongs on an NFL roster.