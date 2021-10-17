WATCH: Chris Evans makes diving catch for first career NFL touchdown

Those in greater Detroit who are both Michigan football and Lions fans are having mixed feelings at the moment.

The Detroit Lions are playing the Cincinnati Bengals, the latter of which features former Wolverines running back Chris Evans, a longtime fan favorite since he burst onto the scene in his first-ever game against Hawaii in 2016. On Sunday, the former NFL sixth-round draft pick proved why he’s such a dangerous threat in multiple areas, but this time at the pro level.

As former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow drops back, Evans is split out wide and runs a go-route to the end zone. He gets past both the corner and the safety, but the ball is thrown a little ahead of him. He makes the subtle dive to get to it and secure it, scoring his first career NFL touchdown.

Check it out below:

List