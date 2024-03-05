WATCH: Chip Kelly explains why decided to leave UCLA for offensive coordinator at Ohio State instead of being a head coach

It was an interesting move for Chip Kelly this offseason, as he left UCLA at its head coach and took the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State.

Typically, a coach who has the resume that Kelly does isn’t going to take a “position downgrade” at another program, but that is what ended up happening.

As the Buckeyes began spring practices on Tuesday, Kelly met with the media and was asked why he made the move. His answer was telling, as he seems to be excited to get back to coaching a positions. “To me the best part of football is football. And so you got to do football and not do some of the things that involve head coaching,” he explained.

Check out his full comments below.

Chip Kelly on why he left UCLA to join Ryan Day at Ohio State #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/XDTHLpscsw — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) March 5, 2024

It’s going to be an exciting season with Kelly calling the plays for the Ohio State offense, with plenty of weapons all over the field.

